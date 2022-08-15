Sensory-friendly evening coming to Zoombezi Bay on Friday

Zoombezi Bay’s sensory-friendly event will be held after hours on Friday with smaller crowds and limited attractions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting a sensory-friendly evening at their water park, Zoombezi Bay, on Friday.

Those who are sensitive to noise and prefer smaller crowds will be able to visit Zoombezi Bay on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a sensory-friendly evening. Tickets are $14.99 per person or free to zoo members.

The water park released a list of what visitors can expect, including:

Smaller crowds

Sensory kits

Limited attractions, rides and food and drink locations

Waves in the wavepool and music throughout the park will be turned off

Zoombezi Bay noted in their announcement that some noises and bright lights will still be present.

The following rides are expected to be open: Wild Tide Wave Pool, Tiny Tides, Baboon Lagoon, Crocktail Creek, Cyclone and Sound Surfer.