Sensory-friendly evening coming to Zoombezi Bay on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting a sensory-friendly evening at their water park, Zoombezi Bay, on Friday.
Those who are sensitive to noise and prefer smaller crowds will be able to visit Zoombezi Bay on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a sensory-friendly evening. Tickets are $14.99 per person or free to zoo members.
The water park released a list of what visitors can expect, including:
- Smaller crowds
- Sensory kits
- Limited attractions, rides and food and drink locations
- Waves in the wavepool and music throughout the park will be turned off
Zoombezi Bay noted in their announcement that some noises and bright lights will still be present.
The following rides are expected to be open: Wild Tide Wave Pool, Tiny Tides, Baboon Lagoon, Crocktail Creek, Cyclone and Sound Surfer.
Reservations can be made through Zoombezi Bay’s website.