Seniors preparing for their first "pandemic prom"

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school leaders across central Ohio are now in the process of detailing plans for prom this spring.

Darby High School in Hilliard is among the schools moving forward with prom. Students there say masks and distancing will be required at their May 1st prom event.

"Dancing is allowed and I think we get to go in time blocks for like an hour and a half and seniors get the first picks then lower classmen and you can bring out of school people," said senior Maecy Valerio.

Valerio is among the students at Darby High School who have never been to prom. Last year the event was canceled due to COVID-19 and the year before she attended other extracurricular events. Valerio said while this year's prom will look different, having any event is better than nothing.

Angel Valerio, Maecy's mom, said she feels district leaders are doing what they can to keep students safe.

"I think some of the other schools are doing a dinner thing, I'm glad that she's not because we're big mask wearers and we don't do restaurants or anything like that so just dancing will be great," Angel Valerio said.

Angel is taking her daughter's safety one step further, hoping to get her vaccinated on her 18th birthday in early April.

"We're hoping to do Johnson & Johnson so it's just one. So she should be fully vaccinated before prom," Angel said.

Other districts are leaving it up to individual high schools to determine the details of what prom will look like.

Reynoldsburg City Schools will have a "MASK-uerade" themed prom on May 8th at COSI. Masks and social distancing will be required for students and chaperones.