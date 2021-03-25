Seniors blindly committing to college as many campus visits go virtual

High school seniors are adjusting the way they pick a college as universities change how tours are offered during the pandemic.

Ohio State University is offering virtual tours for prospective students as well as scheduled campus tours. The university's website states masks must be worn, social distancing will apply and tour groups must be less than 10 people.

Kent State University, Ohio University and Ohio Dominican University all have similar guidelines for students who hope to visit campuses.

Centennial High School senior Jaylon Jackson said his visits were different than he thought they would be and out-of-state visits were the most difficult.

"A lot of the schools we weren't allowed to visit were out of state. Pennsylvania I know they had a restriction where people from Ohio, because of the COVID numbers, they couldn't come to campuses. Penn State campuses I wanted to go visit but I couldn't," Jackson said.

Jackson made the decision to attend college at Denison University after an on-campus visit. He said he was able to meet with coaches and professors virtually and meet with some students to get a feel for the campus in person.