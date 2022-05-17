1 critically injured in semi crash on I-270 in east Columbus

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Main Street. It's unclear at this time if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured Tuesday after a crash involving a tanker truck on the east side of Columbus.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 near Main Street. It's unclear at this time if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to Columbus police, two people were injured in the crash. The driver was ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition. A second person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police described that person's condition as stable.

Sgt. James Fuqua with the Columbus Division of Police said the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the semi was trying to avoid a two-vehicle crash that happened in front of the vehicle.

All lanes to get onto I-70 east and I-70 west from the southbound lanes of I-270 are currently shut down.

Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show heavy damage to the semi. Police said the tanker was empty and there is no hazmat situation on the interstate.