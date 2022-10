Police said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The northbound lanes of state Route 315 near West 3rd Avenue. are closed after a semitrailer flipped into a ditch near downtown Columbus Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.