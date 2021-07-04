Semi fire closes I-70 west near Mound Street

The semi is pulled off to the side of the road and black smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 70 west near Mound Street in Columbus is closed due to a semi-tractor trailer fire.

Firefighters are on the scene to put out the flames.

Columbus police said there are no reported injuries and the semi appeared to be unloaded.

I-70 west is closed starting at Rich Street, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.