Semi crash in west Franklin County shuts down I-70 east

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Cole Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between state Route 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road are closed due to a crash involving a semitrailer.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Cole Road, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the driver in the crash was alert and talking, but did not say if they suffered any injuries.

There is a large backup for several miles prior to state Route 142.

It's unknown how long the interstate will be shut down.