Semi crash on I-71 in south Columbus causes heavy traffic; 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 71 after a semitruck crashed in the northbound lanes on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on I-71 northbound, just south of Greenlawn Avenue. Three lanes are closed off due to the road blockage.

The Columbus Division of Police is diverting traffic to one lane.

State Route 104 to I-71 will be closed down until the semi is taken off the road.

One person was injured and taken to Grant Medical Center in what police described as "stable" condition.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it's made available.