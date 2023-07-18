Semi-automated trucks to be deployed on I-70 between Columbus, Indianapolis

In a partnership between states, and trucks themselves, DriveOhio is hoping for a safer future on major roads.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Self-driving cars have existed for a few years, now, but what about self-driving semi-trucks that weigh 80,000 pounds?

DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to make that a reality in Columbus and beyond in just a matter of months.

Semi-automated trucks will be deployed on a stretch of Interstate 70 between Columbus and Indianapolis.

DriveOhio spokesperson Breanna Bedanes said this program to deploy the trucks is not only a partnership between state transportation departments, but between the trucks themselves, in a process called, "platooning."

“Platooning is where two or more trucks are connected via technology so that lead truck is going to control the speed and the steering and the acceleration and braking and then the follow truck will automatically respond,” Bedanes said.

That connected vehicle technology is already being used in a few more rural areas in central Ohio.

Drivers should not expect to turn around and see a driverless truck on I-70 just yet though. This rollout will have drivers in all trucks so they can step in when they need to.

"These trucks will be on the road for at least six months, could be longer, and the whole time it will be collecting data to see how the technology is performing based on the different environmental conditions,” Bedanes said.

Bedanes said this testing is typically done in warmer climates, which is why seeing how the trucks perform in Ohio's snow and ice will make roads safer year-round.

The data the trucks collect will go to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“The more automation we can safely get on our roadways, it’s going to create a safer environment for all drivers," Bedanes said.

Drivers should expect these platooning trucks to deploy in either Fall 2023 or Spring 2024.

The semis will have a purple light on the side of the cab that will be illuminated to communicate to law enforcement when the technology is engaged.