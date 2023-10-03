Security preparation underway for months leading up to return of Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade

The event was canceled last year due to the weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ohio — Thousands of people are expected to attend Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday -- the first one since 2019.

The event was canceled last year due to the weather.

The Dublin Police Department said the planning takes months to prepare for this. They work with other law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI to gather intelligence and make sure they are using every resource available to them to make sure the event is safe and secure.

"I think every year you have to re-evaluate your plan to ensure you're putting the best practices into place,” said Greg Lattanzi, Deputy Chief of Police. “Not just relying on old practices and past practice so that is something we do in the city of Dublin as well as consider new opportunities through technology and through additional resources and partnerships."

After every event in the city, Lattanzi said police debrief to assess the safety and security measures in place and what additional measures may be required for future events.