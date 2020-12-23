Second white rhino calf born at The Wilds

This is the second white rhinoceros calf that has been born at The Wilds in the last two weeks.

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — A white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds for the second time in two weeks. The male calf was born on Dec. 18.

The Wilds said the calf and his mother, Kali, are bonding and doing well.

This is the sixth calf for his father, Roscoe, who is also the father to the first white rhino who was born on Dec. 9.

Both calves do not have names, but The Wilds said they will be named soon.

People who want to see the new calves and other rhinos can do so through a tour.

Tours are available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April and reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance.