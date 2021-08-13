Police arrest second suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of Columbus city employee

10TV confirmed the second suspect, who was still on the run, is now in jail. Court records confirm Ivan Netter was arrested Thursday night by Columbus SWAT.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged with murder in the death of a Columbus city employee was arrested Thursday night.

Columbus police dispatchers received a call that 24-year-old Ivan Netter was in the 1300 block of E 16th Ave just before 6 p.m. Court records confirm Netter was arrested that evening by Columbus SWAT.

Netter was wanted in connection to the murder of 45-year-old Tearicka Cradle.

Cradle was found shot and killed inside her northeast Columbus home on July 18. Police were called to the 2000 block of Jane Avenue around 2:30 a.m. that day on a report of a shooting.

Last week, Columbus Police announced the arrest of Lonnie Davis, one of two men charged with her murder.

Court records show Davis and Netter and broke into Cradle's home during an attempted burglary and shot her.

Cradle had worked for the city’s Department of Building and Zoning.

In the days since her death, community members -- including former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman -- have come together to mourn Cradle’s loss and honor the legacy she left behind.