Second man charged with murder in deadly east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in east Columbus in September, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Travis Knisley was shot at the corner of Main Street and Nelson Road just before 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 16. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he later died.

Xavier Wilks, 29, was arrested the next week. In October, he pleaded guilty to an indictment with charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder, murder nad having a weapon under disability.

Muhammad Abdul-Malik, 20, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder. He was arraigned on Friday and held on a $200,000 bond.