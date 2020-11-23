New season draws new obstacles for those with seasonal depression in a COVID-19 world

Coping with the stress of a pandemic and a season change.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio enters the winter season, the state will experience more days of cloud cover and longer periods of darkness; nothing new for Ohioans, however, these dreary and bleak conditions that limit time outside can have an incredible impact on those living with seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

FACT: About 67 percent of Columbus winters are cloudy because of the numerous winter systems that move in and over the Great Lakes, according to Aaron Wilson, a climate specialist with the Ohio State University Extension.

Up in Cleveland, they see about eight to 10 more cloudy days, making their winters about 76 percent cloudy, Wilson said.

The cold arctic air from Canada rushing over the warmer Great Lakes, help build cloud cover that expands regionally, he explained.

Combined with losing daylight each day, spending more time indoors and being away from typical social settings can impact certain markers in the brain that then affect neurochemicals in the body.

“We as human beings, as animals, have a circadian clock that regulates when we sleep, when we are awake, how much energy we have from day to night, and that is regulated pretty closely biologically,” said Dr. Luan Phan, chair of psychiatry at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “There are also a couple of chemicals, neurochemicals, that affect our sleep-wake cycle and our energy levels because of the changing day/night schedule as well.”

For some, this can lead to a lack of energy and when this feeling starts to impact daily life and responsibilities, it is sometimes diagnosed as SAD.

But what happens when seasonal depression collides with the coronavirus pandemic and the mental toll it has had on millions of people?

10TV spoke with local expert, Dr. Megan Schabbing about what she’s seeing.

“It’s important to understand the difference between what we might call the ‘seasonal blues.’ Right? Or just having a rough day or a rough week, and then actually having depression or seasonal depression,” said Dr. Schabbing, system medical director of psychiatric emergency services for OhioHealth.

To put it simply, she explained, seasonal depression, like any form of diagnosed depression, affects how people live their lives.

“The difference, is when you have seasonal depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), your low mood and some of the other symptoms, like changes in your appetite and energy, and feelings of hopelessness and helplessness or worthlessness, those symptoms actually make it hard for you to go about your day in some way,” she said.

As winter knocks at the door, there is a real concern for what happens when that seasonal depression meets the mental health impacts of the coronavirus.

“I will tell you that the pandemic has absolutely been a game-changer in the sense that yes, we have all our patients that already have depression that now can’t get to their appointments, they can’t see people that they love, they can’t use all of their support system, so that’s problematic for people that already struggle with mental illness, whether it be depression or anxiety,” Dr. Schabbing said. “But for people who don’t already have depression or anxiety or maybe have never struggled with mental illness, the pandemic is really causing problems for a lot of those people as well.”

And what helped people cope before may not work in the 2020 era of COVID-19, Dr. Schabbing explained.

“Things we might have told people to do before; go walk around the shopping mall, go to the movies, go bowling, you know, a lot of those things are limited by the requirements for social distancing,” she said.

10TV talked with one woman who said the impact on mental health by COVID-19 led her to address her own seasonal depression this year.

“Mostly, for me, it’s the lack of motivation in the winter months when the sun goes down at 5 p.m. and it’s really cold,” said Jennifer Thomas.

Thomas works remotely and found a local therapist she could talk with over the phone through the app TalkSpace.

“I think because of the new way of life we had to deal with, like, it’s unheard of, and it was a change for a lot of people and I, myself, wanted to come out on the other side.

In addition to therapy, Thomas told 10TV she started running outside.

“This year has been hard and I want to do something about it.”

Another way that Dr. Schabbing suggests people can get in front of their seasonal depression is by planning ahead.

“I think if you get ahead of it before the really bad weather kicks in, before the holidays kick in, which can be a trigger for a lot of people with depression and anxiety, then you have your game plan,” she said. “I would really encourage people to carve out time each day for self-care and for connecting with others.”

For Thomas, that means reaching out to someone as soon as they come to mind, to let that person know she is thinking of them.

“Something I’ve tried to put into practice this year is that if I’m thinking of somebody then I’m just going to text them,” she said. “Like, ‘Hey, I was thinking about you’ and hopefully that starts a conversation with them and I think that’s definitely something I’ll try more in the winter months just to check in with people and let them know that I’m thinking about them.”

But a big point that Dr. Schabbing wants to drive home is that this year, more than ever, anyone who needs help should seek it right away.

“Hopelessness is a huge risk factor and so if you notice any of those things, reach out to that person and really encourage that person to get some help,” she said.

Anyone in crisis should get to the emergency department for help but otherwise, a good place to start is with a primary care doctor, Dr. Schabbing said.