Seasonal help brings part-time work to Hebron pumpkin patch

Mark Van Buren says he has hired upwards of 60 workers for the fall season and has seven more on a waiting list.

HEBRON, Ohio — As universal as pumpkins and spiced lattes, pumpkin patches are a fall necessity.

At Van Buren Acres in Hebron, there’s a reason Patricia Harris has come back the last five years.

“I think it’s just seeing the happy faces of all the kids and the parents that come through here,” she said.

It takes months of preparation leading to the patch’s eight week run.

“That’s planting pumpkins, doing the corn maze, building activities, painting fences,” Mark Van Buren said.

Van Buren, a co-owner, says all of it would not be possible without the help of seasonal workers.

“We’re very fortunate when it comes to our help and the quality help that we get,” he said. “Once we open, we hire between 55 and 60 people.”

And Harris is one of them.

“I’m one of them,” she said, laughing.

She’s retired, has the time and enjoys people. For others, like teenagers and young adults, they look to help and earn.

“It gives young folks something to do,” she said. “They can earn some money. They also have a good worth ethics, which is nice.”