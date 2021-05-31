Search underway for the next leader of Hilliard's police department

Columbus isn't the only city in central Ohio looking for a new top cop.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is expected to make an announcement this week naming a new chief for the division of police.

However, Columbus isn't the only city in central Ohio looking for a new top cop.

Hilliard is searching for a new leader for its police department, but is conducting the search a bit differently.

After six years as chief, Robert Fisher has retired and now the city is looking to hire a deputy chief.

“This is an opportunity hopefully to find the right deputy chief who can transition to the police chief job,” said Hilliard City Manager Michelle Crandle.

Deputy Chief Eric Grile had announced his retirement, but with Fisher's retirement, he has agreed to stay on as chief as the city looks to hire a new deputy chief that will one day become chief.

Grile was sworn in as chief and hopes to be in that position for six months to a year.

“I think the caliber of personnel out there in law enforcement would be a good transition from deputy chief to chief,” Crandle explained.

Crandle argues hiring a deputy chief position instead of chief will give the person time to learn about the department and be mentored before Grile retires.

“We'll be looking for a lot of the qualities to keep this division of police the same high caliber that it is, really with a focus on community engagement. That is one of the things Hilliard Police is known for,” Crandle said.

The city has posted the deputy chief position and will start looking at applications in mid-June.

The city hired the consultant company Novak for $24,500 to take handle the nationwide search. They expect quite a few applications.

“I think Hilliard has a really strong reputation in the state and in the region. Our community has been so supportive of our police as well,” Crandle said.