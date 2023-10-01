Seaplane hits power line, crashes into Ohio river; 2 taken to hospital with minor injuries

The aircraft was beginning its initial ascent when it hit the power line, went out of control and crashed into the river, authorities said.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A seaplane taking off on an Ohio river hit a power line and crashed into the river, sending two men to a hospital with injuries described as minor, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 2003 Cessna 206 seaplane was heading eastbound on the Portage River outside of Port Clinton in Ottawa County shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. The aircraft was beginning its initial ascent when it hit the power line, went out of control and crashed into the river, authorities said.

The 72-year-old pilot and his 67-year-old passenger were able to get out of the plane as it began to sink and were able to get to shore, authorities said. Both were taken to Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton with minor injuries.

Officials said Ohio Edison workers responded to the scene and cut power to a high voltage power line that had been knocked down, with one portion laying in the river and the other across a cottage at The Resort at Erie Landing. Rescue Marine was contacted to retrieve the plane from the river. The crash remains under investigation.

