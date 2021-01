The statue is at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park located at East Broad Street and Cleveland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new sculpture inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. was unveiled in Columbus on Monday.

The design for the artwork, called "Our Single Garment of Destiny" was inspired by Dr. King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" which was published in 1963.