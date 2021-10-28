Scioto Downs announces plan for new $20 million grandstand

The $20 million project will include more than 750 stadium seats on the main level and 280 seats on the terrace and an open apron area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scioto Downs announced a major project to build a new grandstand for its track on Thursday.

The $20 million project will include more than 750 stadium seats on the main level and 280 seats on the terrace and an open apron area.

The two VIP suites on the top level will accommodate up to 130 guests and offer a variety of food and drink options.

The new project comes after the racino shut down the grandstand in August due to the structure's deteriorating condition, leading to safety concerns, according to the City of Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services.

A 2021 inspection done by Burgess and Niple, Inc. (B&N), an engineering firm, showed the condition of the roof deteriorated significantly since the previous inspection in 2017, large cracks in some areas and other concerns.

Earlier this year, Scioto Downs completed a $600,000 renovation of the racetrack which featured a resurfaced track, new bath stalls and a refreshed 500-seat clubhouse.