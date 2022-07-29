Search crews recover body of Scioto County 16-year-old from river

Jeremy Sheppard Jr. reportedly was swimming on Tuesday in the river near the state Route 348 bridge near state Route 104 and was unable to make it back to shore.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a 16-year-old Scioto County boy from the Scioto River in southwestern Ohio Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, Jeremy Sheppard Jr. reportedly was swimming on Tuesday in the river near the state Route 348 bridge near state Route 104 and was unable to make it back to shore.

Multiple rescue crews searched the river and surrounding riverbanks since Tuesday afternoon. Jeremy's body was found approximately half a mile downstream from the state Route 348 bridge on Thursday.

Portsmouth Police and Fire departments, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue Team and Morgan, Valley and Rush Township fire departments assisted with the search.