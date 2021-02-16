Columbus City Schools, other districts cancel classes for Tuesday after winter weather hits central Ohio

Several school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday after snow and ice hit central Ohio.

Schools across central Ohio are canceling classes or moving to remote learning for Tuesday as a winter storm moves across the state.

Columbus City Schools made the call around 9:30 p.m. Monday to cancel classes for both blended and remote learning due to hazardous road conditions.

The district said that all extracurricular activities were also canceled for Tuesday.

Several other major districts in central Ohio announced schools would be closed Tuesday and others have decided to move to full remote classes for all students.