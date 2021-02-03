School districts organize resources to address mental health

In the last year parents said their students have seen so much change it’s resulted in some mental health discussions within their homes.

Students in districts across central Ohio are beginning to head back into classrooms but parents say that doesn’t mean their children are not worried about being around their peers again.

Ohio Health System Medical Director of Psychiatry Medical Services Dr. Megan Schabbing said if your child is having consistent trouble sleeping or trouble concentrating you should consider having an open conversation about what’s on their mind.

“When we think about anxiety there are certainly medical problems that can help contribute and so reaching out to your primary care doctor or physician is definitely a good first step,” Schabbing said.

“They can make sure there isn't something else going on that's contributing to the anxiety and then help you get plugged in with the right kind of treatment.”

Since the beginning of the last school year, school leaders across the region have made therapists and counselors available to students. Dublin City Schools created a series of committees to track COVID-19 data, aid with technical needs and help with mental health.

Schabbing is one medical provider on the mental health committee who helps the school board form ways to identify and address mental health issues in students, parents, and teachers.

“We certainly have therapists and psychologists who work with kids who are on the committee as well and part of what we're trying to do is have a game plan for identifying anyone who's struggling and then get them plugged in with the help that they need,” Schabbing said.