Schmidt's in German Village temporarily closing due to COVID-19

The restaurant is hoping to reopen Jan. 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Schmidt's restaurant in the German Village is shutting down for a week due to COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said key members of the team and their families are dealing with the virus.

The restaurant made the decision to close its doors in order to give everyone a break to get healthy. They plan to open on Jan. 14.

In the meantime, people can still visit Schmidt's Sausage Trucks. One truck will be parked in front of the German Village restaurant from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. People can also order from their shop online.