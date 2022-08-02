Several rescued after fire breaks out at northwest Columbus apartments

Firefighters remain at the scene and are actively working to contain the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several people were rescued and one person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on the northwest side of Columbus on Tuesday.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Saw Mill Village apartments located slightly east of Sawmill Road off Federated Boulevard.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the south side of one of the apartment buildings.

Martin said crews went into "rescue mode" and worked to get everyone out of the building. Some of the exits were blocked due to the flames and smoke and firefighters had to use a ladder to help get at least three people and a dog down from the third floor.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to Martin.

Firefighters remain at the scene and are actively working to contain the fire.

Pictures and video from a 10TV crew at the scene show heavy damage to one of the apartment buildings, including a partially collapsed roof.