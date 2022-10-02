Investigators: Juvenile facing arson charges for setting fires at northwest Columbus apartments

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue two adults, two children, two dogs and a cat from Tuesday's fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A juvenile is facing at least two counts of arson after admitting to setting two fires at a northwest Columbus apartment complex earlier this week, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

The two-alarm fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saw Mill Village Apartments, located slightly east of Sawmill Road off Federated Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of one of the apartment buildings.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said crews went into "rescue mode" and worked to get everyone out of the building.

Because some of the exits were blocked due to the flames and smoke, firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue two adults, two children, two dogs and a cat down from the third floor.

One woman was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to Martin.

In an update Thursday, the Columbus Division of Fire has determined that Tuesday’s fire was intentionally set and that it was related to another fire that occurred the day before.

After receiving tips from residents, the juvenile was taken in for questioning where he confessed to setting both fires, according to Columbus Fire.