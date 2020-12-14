"Save the Crew" reflects on the path taken that led to MLS Cup victory

The MLS Cup win could provide future opportunities for not only the Crew, but for Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a night that fans may be talking about for a while.

Columbus Crew SC won their second MLS Cup title, beating the defending champion Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 on Saturday night.

“There were certain points of the game that I really wished we were there, like right after the goals,” David Miller said.

David Miller is the communications director for Save the Crew. He was at home with his wife, who is expecting, watching the game on television.

“It’s really kind of been super low, low and super high, high between the threat of relocation to winning an MLS Cup for Columbus; it’s really exciting,” Miller said.

Save the Crew is a grassroots organization that fought, with enough noise, to keep the Columbus Crew SC in Columbus and help stop the team from relocating to Austin, Texas.

Miller explained why this win is such a big deal, especially for the city.

“It draws the attention of this international soccer community on Columbus,” Miller said.

He also mentioned that he feels the sport will keep growing tremendously in the U.S. and in Ohio.

“This is a huge deal for our city, soccer is coming up on a renaissance in the United States, we’re hosting the World Cup in 2026, so the sport of soccer will be growing,” Miller said.

He said without having the Crew in town, the city would’ve missed out on that.

“Having the Crew be successful with an MLS Cup and with kind of the super bright future ahead with the downtown stadium and all the opportunities that provides, it’s a huge boon for Columbus and I’m super excited to watch that grow,” Miller said.

Miller also touched on what this win means for the club.

“For the club itself, I really think they’re ahead of schedule, their championship form, I was expecting kind of them to play for a championship next year, they’re still in the process of building their roster to the final form,” Miller said.

The communications director considers this an early championship win.

“Having a championship a year early, and that’s really what I consider it, a year early championship, is super exciting because we should be in the same place next talking about going forward and winning MLS Cup and that’ll be the first year in the new stadium,” Miller said.

This year has been full of ups and downs for everyone.

He said news like this, a win like this, is good for lifting up spirits right now.

Also, celebrating, even from a distance, whether it’s families, friends or strangers, creates a bond within the city.

“I think the city of Columbus should be proud,” Miller said.