National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday – What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday, Oct. 24 is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. Many times, the drugs came from family and friends and the home medicine cabinet.

The day is an opportunity to safely dispose of your prescription medications and prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

For more information on how to prevent drug abuse and get help for loved ones, visit dontliveindenial.org.