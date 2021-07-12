SAGE test helps families test senior cognitive ability

The Self-Administered Gerocognitive Examination or SAGE test has just been released from researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Have you ever wondered if there was a test to identify whether you or someone you love may be experiencing the early signs of dementia? Well, there is!

The Self-Administered Gerocognitive Examination or SAGE test has just been released from researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's College of Medicine and College of Public Health.

The test does not diagnose problems like Alzheimer's, but it allows doctors to get a baseline of a patient's cognitive functioning. Repeat testing allows patients to follow their memory and thinking abilities over time.

Dr. Douglas Scharre led the eight-year study. He said the SAGE test is critical to effective treatment if it identifies problems early

"We designed the test to pick up people with mild cognitive impairment," he said. "This is just when you're beginning to have some issues from your normal excellent state."

Scharre also said this test should be used before a person would develop conditions such as dementia where they would need help with day-to-day activities.