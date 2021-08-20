Safety is top of mind with kids walking to school once again

Students going to and from school are especially at danger, according to information released by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The return of school means more kids are out walking during the morning and afternoon commute.

Between the summer break and the time many students spent learning from home, there is growing concern for safety as many drivers have grown used to fewer kids out walking during their commute.

The school year just started for the Westerville City Schools district, but Genoa Township Police Chief Steve Gammill told 10TV they have already started writing tickets.

“We know that people have gotten out of the habit of seeing the flashing lights in the school zones, so we just want to remind everybody that schools are back in full session now and they’re going to see those flashing lights to slow down,” Gammill said.

It is not just school zones drivers need to be careful around, he added.

“Along with the school zones, we want people to look for the school buses that are stopping and unloading and stop for those school buses and make sure they don’t start again until the school buses pull away,” Gammill said.

Data shows pedestrian crashes involving people 18-years-old or younger spike in the morning and afternoon, with 3 p.m. being the peak time.

As for days, Thursdays and Fridays also tend to see more crashes.

Jami Olsen has three young kids who walk to school.

Olsen, who used to live on a busy curve nearby, told 10TV she knows the dangers of walking to school all too well.

“It’s 25 mph, but a lot of times people are going much faster than that,” she said. “And that’s scary because there’s a crosswalk right there around the curve.”

Olsen said she’s working on teaching her kids safe methods to walk to school.

“Lead by example,” she said. “We always stop at crosswalks, look both ways before we cross the street, hold the hand of someone near you; especially an adult for my little one.”

Another tool many districts utilize, including Westerville, is the AAA School Safety Patrollers and Crossing Guards program.

For a century now, AAA has worked with schools across the country to supply materials and train school-aged leaders in traffic safety, directing other students to safely come and go.

ODOT is also helping to make the walk to school safer.

New sidewalks were installed at Richwood’s North Union Elementary School as part of the “Safe Routes to School” program.