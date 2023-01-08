Residents safety concerns mount as another disturbance occurs at west Columbus Greyhound terminal

The Columbus Division of Police confirm they received a 911 call about a man causing a disturbance and groping himself in front of others at the Greyhound terminal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents in west Columbus say their frustration is mounting after another reported disturbance Tuesday morning at the Greyhound Bus terminal on North Wilson Road.

The Columbus Division of Police confirm they received a 911 call about a man causing a disturbance and groping himself in front of others at the Greyhound terminal. This comes less than two weeks after a woman was reportedly assaulted on a Greyhound bus traveling from Cincinnati to Columbus.

"As a woman, that is absolutely terrifying. Being on public transport shouldn't have that level of danger,” said west Columbus resident Shae Sherrick.

Sherrick said in just over a month, the terminal has transformed her neighborhood, and not for the better.

"I haven't heard kids in weeks because everyone's scared,” said Sherrick.

Sherrick said she fears how the increase in crime is affecting the local residents, businesses and the treatment of the bus riders.

“They don't have bathrooms, no crosswalks, nothing to keep you safe from the elements. It just makes it awful to be so treated, it's just appalling,” said Sherrick.

Last week, the city placed multiple violations on the Greyhound terminal.

Sherrick said these gave her hope, but she's praying they follow through on their actions.

The Columbus Division of Police confirmed that since the terminal opened in late June, have been 24 reported incidents, including 13 disturbances, a sex crime and shots fired.

West Columbus resident Jeremy McKinster lives behind the Waffle House across the street from the terminal. He constantly sees people sleeping on business porches, trying to cross the busy road without sidewalks and bothering the public. He said this latest incident is the last straw.

“They need to move this or shut it down,” said McKinster. “Immediately.”

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said his office is ready to take action.

"Once this clock expires, if Greyhound has not stepped up to the plate, we're ready to file litigation or get them under a court order if we're victorious so that we can expeditiously clean up the property. If they fail to do it, you know, the contempt of court and excessive fines can really hurt them in their pocketbook,” said Klein.