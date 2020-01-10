Safety beacons being added or upgraded in Columbus school zones

Now that a lot of students are heading back to the classroom, school zone safety is extremely important.

The City of Columbus just spent more than a half-million dollars on adding flashing lights and beacons to make sure you slow down for students.

As life during the coronavirus may feel like it has slowed down, speeds on the road have increased.

“I think that's a problem we see throughout the city right now. It seems the speeds of the vehicles not only on residential streets in school zones but also out on the freeways," Columbus police Sergeant Joe Curmode said. "It seems like the speeds are increasing. I think that's being reflected in the number of fatal accidents."

While Columbus City Schools do not have students back in the buildings yet, many charter and private schools do.

“Speeding is primary in the school zones. That's where we get our concentration of walkers crossing the streets. It's also a problem of people passing school buses that are stopped,” Curmode said.

If you think you don't have to follow the school zone speed limit, think again.

To help remind drivers just how important it is to slow down around schools, the city approved just under $500,000 to add in flashing lights or beacons to some schools and replace old ones at 29 schools across the city.

“The flashing lights are a really good visual indicator for motorists to slow down and that they are approaching a school zone. Although they are not required by law, it's a great visual indicator,” Curmode said.

Curmode and the motorcycle unit's main goal is to watch for the safety of students in school zones. He says the flashing lights are a great reminder to everyone to watch out for kids, who may not be watching for you.

“I think it's a good investment in our community. One fatality in the school zone is one too many. We've had fatalities in our school zones before, and anything we can do to try and prevent that is worth the money,” Curmode said

For this project, the city focused on schools that have more students who walk to school as well as schools that were recently rebuilt or moved to new locations.

Here is the list of schools for the project.

These 29 schools will get flashing beacon system upgrades:

Avalon Elementary School

Beechcroft High School

Bishop Ready High School

Cedarwood Elementary School

Centennial High School

Champion Middle School

Columbus City Preparatory Academy for Girls

Cristo Rey High School

Davis Middle School

East Columbus Elementary School

Eastgate Elementary School

Gables Elementary School

Graham Expeditionary Elementary and Middle School – 16th Ave

Linden McKinley High School

Mifflin High School

Northgate Intermediate Elementary School

Northland High School

Oakland Park Elementary School

Olde Sawmill Elementary School

Olentangy Meadows Elementary School

Parsons Elementary School

Riverside Elementary School

Salem Elementary School

South High School

St. Mary Magdalene

St. Paul Lutheran School

Tussing Elementary School

West High School

Whitehall Fitness and Preparatory School

These schools will get new school flashing beacon installation: