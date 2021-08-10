Ohio State leaders urge safety ahead of Homecoming weekend

The 109th annual Homecoming Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by the parade shortly after.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials at The Ohio State University are pushing safety ahead of this Homecoming weekend.

Following a recent rise in crimes reported near campus, Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson put out a message on Thursday alerting students to new safety measures.

The message reads in part, “Homecoming is a time to celebrate the Ohio State spirit and honor some of our most-loved traditions. I urge you to be smart as you celebrate all that is great about being a Buckeye.”

Additional lighting and security systems have already been added, including along Indianola and Chittenden avenues. The Ohio State app has been updated to highlight safety resources available and students can pick up safety devices for free at the Office of Student Life.

Additionally, the university recorded safety classes and placed them online for students and parents interested in learning to defend themselves.

The 109th annual Homecoming Celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with free food, inflatables and carnival games. The parade will follow shortly after at 6 p.m., beginning at Ohio Stadium and wrapping up at the Ohio Union.

