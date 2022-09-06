Safe Streets Initiative with Columbus police recovers 11 guns, 2 kilos of narcotics

One person was also arrested during the first week of the program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Violence in central Ohio has been on the rise lately, from park shootings to robberies and to a fatal shooting on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse.

Columbus officers are trying to keep neighborhoods safe through the Safe Streets Initiative during the late spring and summer months.

“It's quite refreshing,” said officer Myisha Fulton.

Fulton has only been on the department for three years but took the opportunity to join the program so she can talk to community members more often.

“It makes you feel better, with everything that has been going on nowadays. Having the community beep at you, wave at you, children coming and waving at you with open arms, and just making people feel safe,” Fulton said.

Safe Streets Initiative has been going on for years, but there are fewer officers on the team this year.

“It's a challenge. I will admit that staffing levels continue to be a challenge, but I have a lot of faith in our officers, their ability to make that engagement opportunity with the community,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight.

Knight said this year the teams are able to mold the program into what the community wants.

“Each zone was able to tailor the program to meet their needs. They decided exactly what they felt the community was asking for this time of year. Each program, every zone is a little different,” Knight said.