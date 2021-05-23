'Saddened and angered': Mayor Ginther responds to deadly shooting at Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus

In a statement, Mayor Andrew Ginther said it is clear the community has to do better when it comes to protecting children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement regarding a deadly shooting in downtown Columbus Saturday night.

A 16-year-old was killed and five other people under 20 years old were hurt in a shooting that happened at Bicentennial Park just before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found several people had been shot.

Police said Olivia Kurtz, 16, was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, two 19-year-old women and a 19-year-old man were shot and are expected to recover from their injuries, according to police.

In a statement, Ginther said it is clear the community has to do better when it comes to protecting children:

“I am saddened and angered by the tragic and senseless death of a young girl and another life lost due to gun violence. While police are still working to understand what occurred, it is clear that we as a community must do better to protect our children. As a father, my heart aches, and I offer my sincere condolences to the family. Anyone who has information should please call the police.”

Police said the shooting happened during a private event that was promoted on social media.