Ryan Day testifies in favor of bill backing compensation for college athletes

The bill would give student athletes an opportunity to benefit from their own name, image and likeness.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day testified on Tuesday in favor of a bill that would allow college athletes the right to earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals.

The bill, which made it out of the Senate subcommittee with a unanimous vote, would give student athletes an opportunity to benefit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL). This could include earning endorsements and sponsoring advertisements through social media.

Roughly 30% of student athletes currently do not receive athletic aid, according to Day.

Currently, seven states have laws that will soon take effect allowing athletes to benefit from NIL. More states will enact laws in early 2022, and legislation is pending in others. Federal legislation is also pending.

“Our athletes should -- and under this proposal, will -- be able to receive financial benefits from the name image and likeness without jeopardizing their amateur and or student athlete status.”

Day went on to speculate that athletes could be drawn to other universities where they will be guaranteed the chance to profit.

“It’s important to remember that most student athletes do not receive scholarships,” Day said. “NIL will help student athletes generate income for necessary expenses at colleges and universities across Ohio.”