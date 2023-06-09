Sheriff: 2 runaway Ohio 14-year-olds believed to be traveling in West Virginia

Callie Anderson and Tristen Waddell, both 14 years old, were reported missing from their homes in the Morrow County area, according to the sheriff's office.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating two central Ohio teens that were reported missing Friday morning.

Callie Anderson and Tristen Waddell, both 14 years old, were reported missing from their homes in the Morrow County area, according to the sheriff's office.

Tristan is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. Tristan was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with flowers, red sweatpants and white Nike shoes.

Callie is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Callie was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black Converse shoes.

The sheriff's office said both teens were runaways and are believed to be traveling together in a 2013 Black Ford Expedition, with Ohio license plate number HVN 3460.

Their last know whereabouts were in the Franklin, West Virginia area, about 15 miles from the Virginia border.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens are asked to contact the Morrow County Sheriff's Office at 419-946-4444.

