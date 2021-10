The sheriff's office said Endica Snyder was last seen around 8 p.m. in the village of South Salem Thursday night.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said Endica Snyder was last seen around 8 p.m. in the village of South Salem Thursday night.

Snyder is 5-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing a black dress with black and silver boots with a fur trim.