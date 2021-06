The sheriff's office says David Hunter walked away from his home in the 600 block of Musgrove Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 74-year-old man who has Alzheimer's disease.

The sheriff's office says David Hunter walked away from his home in the 600 block of Musgrove Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hunter is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair, gray eyes and was wearing a blue jacket with a Bass Pro Shops Hat.