Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Abrianna Ooten was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 when the sheriff’s office says she ran away from her home on Mt. Carmel Road.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl missing from the Union Township area.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ooten was last seen wearing a black Air Force T-shirt and black pajama pants with pink stars on them.

She is described as being 5’1” tall and weighing 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and reddish-brown hair.