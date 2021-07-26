Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘dangerous’ 18-year-old man charged with felonious assault

Nesbitt should be considered dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old man charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident that happened earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the incident, but said DeShawn Nesbitt is wanted in connection to an event that took place in the Frankfort area on July 17.

Nesbitt should be considered dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. He is described as being 5’11” tall, and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.