Ross County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing teenagers

Aeris Kiefel, 16, and Ayden Giffen, 14, are presumed to be together.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff is asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenagers.

Sheriff George Lavender said it is believed 16-year-old Aeris Kiefel and 14-year-old Ayden Giffen ran away and it is presumed they are together.

Lavender said Kiefel was last seen around noon on Wednesday on Apollo Lane. She is 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair with red on top and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black and blue Hoodie with a "Hustle" logo and red sweatpants.

Giffen was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday on Western Avenue. He is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and white sweatpants.