ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 32-year-old woman who has not been seen since June 26.

The sheriff's office said Jessica Snively was last seen in the area of Blain Highway and U.S. Route 23, which is about 12 miles south of Chillicothe.

Snively is 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She has strawberry-colored hair and brown eyes.