Deputy, suspect shot at Ross County Sheriff's Office

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy and a suspect were shot at the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said a suspect was also shot. Irwin said the sheriff's office reached out to BCI around 6 p.m. for an officer-involved shooting.

Kocheran was taken to Grant Medical Center and his condition is described as stable, according to Sheriff Lavender. The suspect was also taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

Irwin did not say if the suspect was in custody at the time of the shooting. It's unknown if the shooting happened inside or outside of the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as we learn more.