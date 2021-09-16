Ronald McDonald House partner with start-up business to fight against hunger

RMHC will host Fonte Cucin in front of the Ronald McDonald House for a lunchtime fundraiser on National Hunger Action Day, September 17.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio has partnered up with a new start-up business called Fonte Cucin to help fight against hunger.

RMHC will host Fonte Cucin in front of the Ronald McDonald House for a lunchtime fundraiser on National Hunger Action Day, September 17.

A portion of sales that day will help feed families staying at the house.

To take part in the fundraiser, you can pre-order your meal on the Fonte Cucin website.