Ronald McDonald House helps spread Christmas cheer for families in need

“It’s tough enough to be going through a holiday when you’re away from home and you’ve got a kid in the hospital."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This Christmas, Marlena and Bret Kimbler are feeling many emotions, but are feeling grateful to be back home in Kentucky.

“All of them over there has just become like family, they have been so good to us, so wonderful, I would recommend this hospital to anybody they have been awesome and we wouldn’t have made it without them, that’s for sure,” Marlena said.

Marlena Kimbler is talking about Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.

Marlena and Bret’s 15-year-old son, Kyle, is now in remission after being diagnosed with Leukemia.

Kyle got to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on May 12th. His parents stayed at the Ronald McDonald House and his sister was not able to be there because of COVID-19.

“Hopefully he never has to go through this again,” Marlena said.

The pandemic, of course, has changed everything. Part of that is the new regulations and protocols within the hospitals.

“He’s just stuck in a room, nothing you can really do but play games,” Marlena said.

Ryan Wilkins, the senior director of communications and facilities at the Ronald McDonald House said it’s a tough time for everyone.

“It’s tough enough to be going through a holiday when you’re away from home and you’ve got a kid in the hospital, I mean you imagine what it’s like for these children across the street, it’s not what they want, they don’t want to be in the hospital during Christmas,” Wilkins said.

He said the workers and the community have really come together, especially this year, to bring smiles to the kids and their families’ faces.

“First and foremost I just want to say how proud I am of the team here at the Ronald McDonald house, and the way that people have really stepped up and really the whole community has stepped up and wrapped their arms around the families who are going through what already is a tough time,” Wilkins said.

With that being said, the community has helped put together Santa’s Workshop.

“A lot of these families are thinking, how am I going to make Christmas work, I’m far away from home,” Wilkins said.

Santa decided to drop by the house a few weeks early.

“Santa and his elves have been working really hard, you can tell we’ve got all this stuff back here and people have been so incredibly generous, it’s amazing to see so mom and dad can actually come in here and pick out presents themselves for their kids and what a special way for Santa and his elves to be able to have a special Christmas, right,” Wilkins said.

A room in the house had piles of toys for the kids. There was also a wrapping station for the parents.

As for Kyle, his parents said he got what he wanted. He got a guitar, a helicopter, a WI-FI speaker and more.

“He was pretty excited, it just made our day to see the smile on his face,” Marlena said.

After many ups and downs over the last months, the Kimbler family is back home in Kentucky.

“So excited, but we’re kind of sad too because we made a lot of friends from there, we’re going to miss them. But we’re going to be glad to be back in our own home too,” Marlena said.

She said with the pandemic, and how much Kyle went through, they hope to make the rest of this year special for him.

“I’m trying to make this his best Christmas too, because he’s had such a rough year and I want to make up as much as I can for Christmas,” Marlena said.

As for the Ronald McDonald House and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Kimbler family said they are amazing.