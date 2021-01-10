Ronald McDonald House expanding in effort to serve additional 2,000 central Ohio families

The Ronald McDonald House hopes it will be able to accommodate an additional 2,000 families each year with the expansion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio is expanding in an effort to serve more families.

The non-profit serves as a home away from home for families whose loved ones are being treated in the hospital. Organizers announced on Friday plans to build an additional 80 guest rooms, new community rooms and expanded kitchen and dining areas, among other renovations.

The Ronald McDonald House hopes it will be able to accommodate an additional 2,000 families each year with the expansion. The non-profit estimates it will save those families an average of $14,200,000 as a result; money that would otherwise go toward housing and food expenses.

The Burkholders know firsthand what difference that help can make. Their son Mark suffered a head injury and was treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital 11 years ago.

“My wife and I have spent six months in RMH,” said Bruce Burkholder. “I’ve been here firsthand, I know how important it is to walk across the street and be met with smiling faces and a homemade meal.”

The expansion is slated to be done by 2023.