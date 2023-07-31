A home away from home: Mom with hospitalized infant is grateful for Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald Houses allow families to stay free of charge and provide them with home-cooked meals and activities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Baby Douglas was born 25 weeks premature. He’s had many health challenges in his short few months of life and any parent would want to be by their child’s side as he fights those challenges.

For Douglas’ mom Brenda Epling, being here in Columbus at her baby’s bedside at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has been a blessing. But it wouldn’t have been possible without the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

“Since I’ve been able to see him every single day, he has grown, he has developed, he’s made so many leaps and bounds forward,” Epling said. “He still needs me.”

For Epling and her 7-year-old daughter Allie, the Ronald McDonald House has been a home away from home.

The family lives in West Virginia. So while dad stays back home to work and keep the household on track, Epling can stay in Columbus with the children. For that, she is grateful.

“It just wouldn’t be possible for me to commute back and forth every day because we live about three and a half hours away and financially, it wouldn’t be something that’s feasible,” Epling told 10TV. “My heart would just break if I could be here with him, you know, it’s your baby.”

Ronald McDonald Houses allow families to stay free of charge and provide them with home-cooked meals and activities. Taking away the stress and worry of finances allows families with a child in the hospital to focus on what’s important, their child’s health.

Houses like the one here in central Ohio are scattered across the world. Donations help Ronald McDonald House Charities take care of families who need them. That’s why fundraising is so important.

When Epling isn’t at the hospital with baby Douglas, she spends time with Allie and other families at the house. There are group activities and events for the children staying at the house with their parents. It’s a way they can decompress and relax after a long, emotional day.

“We are so thankful for this place that’s making it possible for families to be together,” said Epling. “At the end of the day, family’s the most important thing.”