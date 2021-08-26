Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo rescheduled for January at Nationwide Arena

The rodeo, originally scheduled to take place at Nationwide Arena on September 4, will now be held at that same location on January 15, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo has been postponed to January, organizers announced Thursday.

The rodeo, originally scheduled to take place at Nationwide Arena on September 4, will now be held at that same location on January 15, 2022.

Chase Bryant is also still scheduled to perform after the show, it reads in a release.

All purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date. Those unable to attend based on the new date can obtain a refund by reaching out to their original ticket seller.

The rodeo will feature everything from bull riding, to bareback riding, women’s barrel racing, and more. Attendees are invited to arrive early for pony rides and to meet the cowboys.