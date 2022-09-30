Rod Wave's 'Beautiful Mind' tour to make pit stop in Columbus

Rod Wave will be singing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18 with supporting acts Toosii and Mariah the Scientist.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Florida's Rod Wave is coming to Columbus this fall on his "Beautiful Mind" tour which showcases his third album.

During the 25-city tour, Rod Wave will be singing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18 with supporting acts Toosii and Mariah the Scientist. Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster's website.

He is known for his country "soulful-raps" which is reflected in his new Beautiful Mind album that was released Aug. 12. This is Rod Wave's second consecutive #1 album on the Billboard 200 charts.