Man killed in east Columbus shooting

Police are still looking for a suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting Friday morning on the east side of Columbus.

Police said officers were called to the 4700 block of Robinhood Park, east of Shady Lane Road, just before 4:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the shooting.

When officers arrived, the man was found shot outside by a car.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he later died.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are still looking for a suspect.